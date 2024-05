2024 high school graduation dates throughout Southern Arizona

High school seniors throughout Southern Arizona will take the next step on their paths to adulthood this month.

Graduation ceremonies start next week. Find out when your child's graduation ceremony is taking place through the list below.

Tuesday, May 14

· Canyon del Oro High School

Wednesday, May 15

· Ironwood Ridge High School

· BASIS Tucson North

Thursday, May 16

· Amphitheater High School

· BASIS Oro Valley

Friday, May 17

· Benson High School

Saturday, May 18

· Cienega High School

· San Miguel High School

· St. Augustine Catholic High School

Monday, May 20

· Pantano High School

Tuesday, May 21

· Star Academic High School

· Mountain View High School

· Tanque Verde High School

· Vail Academy and High School

· City High School

· Pierson High School

Wednesday, May 22

· Marana High School

· Sahuarita High School

· Sentinel Peak High School & Digital Campus

· Empire High School

· Flowing Wells High School

· Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

· Sunnyside High School

· Catalina High School

· Cholla High School

· Pueblo High School

· Rincon High School

·Sahuaro High School

· The Gregory School

· Catalina Foothills High School

Thursday, May 23

· Rio Rico High School

· Tombstone High School

· Innovation Tech High School

·Desert View High School

· Palo Verde High School

· Sabino High School

· Tucson High School

· University High School

· Safford High School

· Walden Grove High School

· Buena High School

· Compass High School

· Edge High School

· Santa Rita High School

· Mica Mountain High School

Friday, May 24

· Andrada Polytechnic High School

· Nogales High School

· Desert Christian High School

· Douglas High School

· Alta Vista High School

Saturday, May 25

· Academy of Tucson

Tuesday, June 18

· Pima Vocational High School