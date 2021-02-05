2021 National Park Fee-Free Days: Visit Grand Canyon, Saguaro, Petrified Forest National Parks

PHOENIX — Those looking to visit the U.S. national parks for free, such as the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, or Saguaro in Arizona, have five days to plan and look forward to in 2021.

Each year the National Parks Services announces its fee-free days -- days where the parks' entrance fees are waived. Fees for lodging, camping, tours, concessions, and other operations, still apply.

Jan. 18 has already passed, which means the next fee-free day is April 17.

Here are the fee-free days for 2021:



January 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Entry fees vary by park. It's $35 for a standard vehicle at Grand Canyon and $25 at Petrified and Saguaro national parks. Passes are good for seven days. Motorcycle and individual entry fees (walk-up, bicycle) are cheaper.

In all, Arizona has 22 national parks, monuments, memorials, and recreation areas. You can find them here.

Due to the pandemic, some of the parks, such as those on the Navajo Nation, are closed. Others are partially reopened, with some facilities still closed.

Visit www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm for more information.