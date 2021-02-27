TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Humane Society of southern Arizona says the 2021 'March Muttness' kicks off Feb. 27

It's a virtual fundraising competition involving the Humane Society of southern Arizona and over 30 other animal shelters across the country.

It's a nod to the 'March Madness Tournament,' where animal shelters are placed in brackets, and those who raise the most money will advance to the next round. All proceeds go to help support homeless pets.

March Muttness starts this Saturday and continues through March 24.

For more information on how to donate, just visit the Humane Society of southern Arizona's website.