2021 high school graduation dates around Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — High school seniors across Southern Arizona will receive their diplomas this month, capping off the 2020/2021 school year.

Some schools are streaming graduation ceremonies, while others are allowing guests to attend in-person. For information on each ceremony, visit each district's website linked in this article.

Here's a list of dates and times for each school:

Livestream links will be added as they become available

Amphitheater Public Schools



Amphitheater High School - May 20 | 7 p.m.

Canyon Del Oro High School - May 18 | 7 p.m.

Ironwood Ridge High School - May 19 | 7 p.m.

Benson Unified School District



Benson High School - May 21 | 7 p.m.

Bisbee Unified School District



Bisbee High School - June 3 | 7 p.m.

Catalina Foothills Unified School District



Catalina Foothills High School - May 28 | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Douglas Unified School District



Douglas High School - May 28 | 11a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Flowing Wells Unified School District



Flowing Wells High School - May 26 | 7 p.m.

Marana Unified School District



Marana High School - May 19 | 8-11 p.m. | Livestream link

Nogales Unified School District



Nogales High School - May

Sahuarita Unified Schools



Sahuarita High School - May 19

Walden Grove High School - May 20

Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District



Rio Rico High School - May 20 | 7-9 p.m. | Livestream link

Sierra Vista Unified School District



Buena High School - May 26 & 27

Sunnyside Unified School District



Desert View High School - May 25 | 7 p.m.

Star Academic High School - May 24 | 7 p.m.

Sunnyside High School - May 26 | 7 p.m.

Tucson Unified School District



Catalina High School - May 27

Cholla High School - May 27

Palo Verde High School - May 27

Pueblo High School - May 27

Rincon High School - May 27

Sabino High School - May 27

Sahuaro High School - May 27

Santa Rita High School - May 27

Tucson High School - May 27

University High School - May 27

Vail School District



Cienega High School - May 22 | 7 p.m. | Livestream link

Empire High School - May 26 | 7 p.m.

Pantano High School - May 27 | 6:30 p.m.

Willcox Unified School District