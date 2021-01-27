2020 AZ wildfire totals: One of the worst seasons in a decade, officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire officials released the totals of Arizona's 2020 wildfire season Wednesday, with the final tally resulting in one of the state's worst seasons in ten years.

According to a news release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 2,520 wildfires burned 978,519 acres of state, federal, and tribal lands last year.

Of those wildfires, DFFM says 82% were human-caused.

“This was a historic fire season across the board, throughout the west, from California and Arizona to Oregon, and we are not just talking in terms of data. The extreme drought conditions, excess ground fuel, and inadequate moisture created fast-moving, large-scale fires. Under certain conditions, a majority of these fires produced extreme fire behavior that pushed right through retardant lines and created very dangerous situations," said Fire Management Officer John Truett.

DFFM says it is important for residents to do their part in preventing wildfires. Taking steps like paying attention to surroundings, not burning on windy days, and putting out campfires completely can help prevent a fire from spreading.