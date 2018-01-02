2017 was Tucson's hottest year, so what does that mean for 2018?

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - 2017 was a record breaking year for weather in Tucson. It was the hottest year on record with the warmest day at 116 degrees. 2017 also had the wettest July Tucson had ever seen with 6.8" during monsoon.

Tucson's average annual temperature was just above 73°. The National Weather Service reported that average crushed the previous records set in 2014 and 2016 by more than one degree.

The last four years have been the four warmest years on record for Tucson. The National Weather Service says they expect the warming to continue because of La Nina bringing severe wet and cold weather to the east and dry warm temperatures to the west--especially in states like Arizona and California.

Those same dry conditions could push drought conditions here in Tucson to be even worse. Even though we did have the wettest July on record in 2017, the year as a whole saw less total rain than usual.