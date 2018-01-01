2017 sets the record for warmest year in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson ended 2017 with an average annual temperature of 73.3°, according to the National Weather Service Tucson office. This shattered the previous record warmest years of 2014 and 2016 by 1.2°.

The last four years have, in fact, been the four warmest years on record for Tucson, with 2017 now at the top of that list. It’s also the 19th straight year the annual average temp was above normal, and Tucson saw its 2nd hottest high on record, occurring on June 20th at 116 °.

As for rain? 2017 was below normal on rain for the year, even with the wettest July on record and the 11th wettest Monsoon.