TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you purchased a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket at the Ina and Oracle Safeway over the weekend, you may want to check to see if you're $200,000 richer.

Saturday's drawing had one single jackpot-winning ticket, sold at the Safeway at 7110 N. Oracle Road. Winning numbers were: 5, 15, 18, 38 and 40. This ticket has still not been claimed as of Monday morning.

Additional winning numbers are found at arizonalottery.com.