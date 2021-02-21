Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2 Tucson Red Cross volunteers head to Texas to help with winter storm disaster

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
American Red Cross
Red Cross logo
Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-21 17:53:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross says that two Tucson Red Cross volunteers will deploy for Texas.

Red Cross says volunteers Jim Harms and Brian Larson will leave Tucson Monday, Feb. 22, in efforts to help with disaster relief in Texas communities.

Harms and Larson will help get supplies to over 160 shelters and centers throughout the state.

Red Cross says responders are providing cots, blankets, water and meals to help those in need.

Those looking to donate to the Red Cross, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.