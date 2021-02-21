2 Tucson Red Cross volunteers head to Texas to help with winter storm disaster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross says that two Tucson Red Cross volunteers will deploy for Texas.

Red Cross says volunteers Jim Harms and Brian Larson will leave Tucson Monday, Feb. 22, in efforts to help with disaster relief in Texas communities.

Harms and Larson will help get supplies to over 160 shelters and centers throughout the state.

Red Cross says responders are providing cots, blankets, water and meals to help those in need.

Those looking to donate to the Red Cross