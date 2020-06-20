Menu

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in southeast side crash

Tucson Police Pete Dugan/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash at Kolb and Irvington roads Friday night.
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-20 00:05:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash at Kolb and Irvington roads Friday night.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Kold Road is shut down from Valencia to Escalante, according to TPD.

