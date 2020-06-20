2 suffer life-threatening injuries in southeast side crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash at Kolb and Irvington roads Friday night.
Police say two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Kold Road is shut down from Valencia to Escalante, according to TPD.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 20, 2020
Northbound Kolb Rd is closed from Valencia to Escalante while detectives investigate a serious injury collision at Kolb and Irvington. pic.twitter.com/zNxsCXb0bS
