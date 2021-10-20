Watch
2 shot and injured near Dodge Boulevard, police investigating

Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 20:35:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two adults are seriously injured after a shooting in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the the 3700 block of E. Monte Vista Drive, near Dodge Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, one male and one female were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there are no details about a suspect or suspects at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

