2 shot and injured near 12th Avenue, Tucson Police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two are injured after being shot in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the 600 block of W. President Street, near 12th Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found one male male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital.

Police say a second male arrived at a different hospital with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

At this time, the ages and names of the two males have not been released.

An investigation is underway.

