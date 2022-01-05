2 shot and injured near 12th Avenue, Tucson Police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two are injured after being shot in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.
Officers responded to the 600 block of W. President Street, near 12th Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found one male male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital.
Police say a second male arrived at a different hospital with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
At this time, the ages and names of the two males have not been released.
An investigation is underway.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter