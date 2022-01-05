Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2 shot and injured near 12th Avenue, Tucson Police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Two are injured after being shot in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.
shooting 12th.PNG
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 22:41:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two are injured after being shot in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the 600 block of W. President Street, near 12th Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found one male male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital.

Police say a second male arrived at a different hospital with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

At this time, the ages and names of the two males have not been released.

An investigation is underway.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!