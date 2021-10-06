Watch
2 pilots killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 09:41:07-04

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas. The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia's Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

----

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

