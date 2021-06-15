2 more arrests made in last year's Scottsdale mall looting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have arrested two more people in connection with the looting at the city’s signature mall more than a year ago.

Authorities on Tuesday said they identified a couple last month who were seen on surveillance video breaking into a Mercedes-Benz dealership at Scottsdale Fashion Square and stealing sunglasses. The man and woman were both booked into the city jail on felony charges of burglary and released.

None of the stolen merchandise has been recovered. This brings the total number of arrests related to the May 2020 riots to 64. Police say more than $244,000 worth of items has been returned to affected businesses.

