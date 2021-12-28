Watch
2 men arrested in road rage incident that lead to shooting

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says two have been arrested after a shooting near J-Six Ranch Road Sunday.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says two have been arrested after a shooting near J-Six Ranch Road Sunday.

Deputies responded to a residence 24000 block of East Tonopah Trail, near J-Six Ranch Road at around 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Through further investigation, it was determined that a road rage incident led to an altercation that resulted in the injuries of two men during an exchange of gunfire, according to the department. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

71-year-old Ronald Hughes and 57-year-old Brian Lewis were both arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, PCSD says.

Neither of the men knew one another prior to the incident.

