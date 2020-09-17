Menu

2 killed in I-40 cross-median crash in northwestern Arizona

Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 17, 2020
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 40 in northwestern Arizona when a vehicle had a tire failure and crossed the median and struck a second vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred late Wednesday night near Seligman. The DPS said the driver and a passenger in an eastbound vehicle were killed after the collision with a westbound vehicle that crossed the median.

According to the DPS, the driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. No identities were released.

