2 injured in shooting in Nogales, police investigating

The Nogales Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two males Sunday evening.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 17, 2022
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two males Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Grand Avenue in Nogales, Arizona at around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the males were taken to Tucson for medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

