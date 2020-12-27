Menu

2 injured following incident on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Tucson police are investigating an incident that happened on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 26, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an incident that happened on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday.

Officers responded to assist Davis-Monthan for reports of a man with gunshot trauma and a woman with unknown injuries, TPD says. Both individuals were taken to the hospital.

KGUN9 reached out for a statement from DM, it reads:

An incident occurred this afternoon in Davis-Monthan base housing, which led to two people being transported to an off-base hospital for medical care. Base emergency services and the Tucson Police Department secured the scene and an investigation is underway. This was an isolated incident and does not pose an ongoing threat.
Capt Elias Small, 355th Wing Chief of Public Affairs

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

