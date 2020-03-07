Police identify victims in double-fatal crash near south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night near the south side.

TPD say officers were and Tucson Fire Department were called to the area of South Country Club Road and the Interstate 10 underpass for a report about a serious-injury crash.

Upon arrival officers found two injured women outside of a single-vehicle that had crashed.

Tucson Fire crews attempted to render aid to the women, but both were pronounced dead on the scene, according to TPD.

Police identified the two women as 38-year-old Tarashia Ross and 29-year-old Teresita Gonzales.

Detectives determined the vehicle a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on County Club at a high rate of speed, and as the vehicle entered the I-10 underpass the driver lost control and crashed with a concrete pillar.

Police say Ross and Gonzales were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Excessive speed appeared to to a factor in the crash along with alcohol impairment.

Police say officers found several empty beer bottles and half an empty beer bottle in the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.