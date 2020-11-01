2 killed, 2 critically injured after shooting near Aerospace Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on the south side Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 6 a.m. that happened in the area of 2500 Aerospace Parkway, east of Nogales Highway.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by an individual who told officers the shooting happened south of the given location.

Four individuals were then taken to the hospital, according to TPD. Two men died, and one man and one woman were critically injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There were no further details immediately released.