2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in blaze in Claypool

Covey, Sarah
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 14:45:54-04

CLAYPOOL, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Arizona are investigating a double homicide after two bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered in a fire.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd says deputies and nearby police departments responded to a residence in Claypool on Monday around 7:20 a.m. Firefighters had extinguished a blaze and discovered the bodies of two adults. Investigators say it appears they died from the gunshot wounds.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Pinal County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a person of interest. Shepherd did not say if an arrest was made but confirmed there was no threat to the community.

