2 bodies, dead dog found in probable murder-suicide, SCCO investigating

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two are dead in a probable murder-suicide late December, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says.

On December 29, deputies responded to a home in the area of Old Bailey Crossing in Tumacacori, Arizona at around 5:09 p.m. following a 911 call. According to the department, upon deputies' arrival, they discovered two bodies at the home, which was determined to be a probable murder-suicide.

A 73-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back of her head on the right side. SCCO says the gunshot was apparently from a revolver with one spent round found at the scene.

An examination of a discovered 76-year-old man showed no visible signs of wound trauma. SCCO says a suspected cause of death for the man was a drug overdose.

SCCO says a dead dog with one or more gunshots from a semi-automatic pistol was also found at the home.

The names of the two individuals have not been released at this time, due to pending next of kin notification.

According to the department, the actual causes of death and additional details for both deceased individuals will be determined by the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner.

The investigation remains ongoing.

