TUCSON, Ariz. — Two bank robbery suspects have been taken into custody after two incidents Saturday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. at a Chase Bank at 2920 West Valencia Road, according to PCSD. The second was around 2 p.m. at a US Bank at 7110 North Oracle Road.

The suspects names have not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.