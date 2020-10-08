Menu

2 Arizona residents facing charges after fight at protest

Posted at 6:02 AM, Oct 08, 2020
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Sierra Vista say charges have been filed against two Hereford residents after protests last month in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

They say 55-year-old Cathleen Tashman stopped her car on State Route 92 during demonstrations planned by two groups of residents on Sept. 19. Police say Tashman got out of her vehicle and got into an argument with demonstrators.

The exchange escalated and police say 26-year-old Don Fruhwirth allegedly threatened Tashman and then twice used pepper spray on her. Police say Tashman is facing a charge of obstructing a public thoroughfare and Fruhwirth is facing two counts of assault.

