Maricopa County authorities say two adult drivers were killed Friday morning in a head-on crash that left three children injured.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said a man driving one car and a woman driving the other were killed and that the injured children in the woman’s car included an infant.

No identities were released. Vanegas said cause of the crash was under investigation. The crash occurred in the Buckeye area on the southwestern outskirts of metro Phoenix.