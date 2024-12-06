19th Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival returns this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 19th annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival, presented by Casino Del Sol, is set to take place this Saturday at the AVA Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public.

The event celebrates the diverse flavors and traditions of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. Along with showcasing tamales, the festival offers a family-friendly atmosphere with live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, and a farmers market.

One highlight of the festival is the tamale contest, featuring categories for traditional, green corn, gourmet, and sweet tamales. Prizes include $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $150 for third place in each category. The best overall tamale will win a $750 prize.

To enter the contest, participants must be 18 or older and bring one dozen cooked tamales to the event by 11 a.m. Judging begins at noon.

The festival also provides an opportunity for local organizations and individuals to fundraise by participating as vendors.

For more details, visit Casino Del Sol’s website or head to the AVA Amphitheater this Saturday to join the celebration of Tucson’s rich culinary heritage.