19-year-old woman who hit streetlight on Southside, dies in hospital

A 19-year-old woman who was sent to the hospital in late May after hitting a streetlight with her car, died from her injuries Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Briyana Aileen Sanchez was driving her 2001 Honda Civic in the 1400 block of West Valencia Road on May 29, when she lost control of her car and hit a streetlight.

Sanchez was transported to Banner University Medical Center. Investigators found alcohol in the vehicle and believe impairment was a factor, but officers were unable to evaluate the driver for impairment at the scene due to her condition.

The investigation is ongoing.