19-year-old man dead after being shot on Tucson's Southside

A 19-year-old man died at Banner University Medical Center after being shot Wednesday in a trailer park on Tucson's south side.

Carlos Alcaraz was one of two males with gunshot trauma dropped off at Banner University Medical Center/South Campus at just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

One, 19-year-old Guillermo Aljandro Molina, had a gunshot wound to his extremities, the news release said, while the other, Alcaraz, had life-threatening injuries.

Alcaraz was transferred to Banner's main campus where he died from his wounds.

Detectives determined that Molina had been handling a gun next to Alcaraz in a trailer park at 5255 S. Park Avenue, when the gun went off, injuring both Molina and Alcaraz.

Molina was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after being treated for his injuries, and was transported to the Pima County Jail.