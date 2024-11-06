19-year-old father allegedly shoots 9-month-old son, self, in Midtown

A 9-month-old child is dead after his 19-year-old father allegedly shot the child and then himself in Midtown, Tuesday.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call involving suicidal threats in the 5500 block of North Shannon Road at about 5 p.m.

Deputies learned the 19-year-old, identified as Gabriel Huerta, had made suicidal statements to his family before leaving the home with his 9-month-old son, according to the news release.

Deputies received information that he was possibly armed and that he had expressed that he was going to hurt himself and his son, the news release said. His vehicle, a red Ford Fusion, was located near Himmel Park, close to North Tucson Boulevard and East Hawthorne Street. Deputies began positioning around the area but Huerta fled on foot in an alley, the news release said. Gunshots were heard moments later.

Deputies located Huerta, who had allegedly shot himself once and his son several times, the news release said. Huerta and his son were transported to a local hospital. The child died from his injuries. Huerta remains unresponsive and in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.