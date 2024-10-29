Watch Now
18-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash on East Speedway in Midtown

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital Tuesday after crashing his bike on East Speedway in midtown Monday night.

Athen Riley was traveling westbound on Speedway faster than the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit when he swerved to avoid striking a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. The other vehicle was attempting to make a left turn at North Stone Avenue.

In swerving to avoid the car, the news release said, Riley left the roadway and struck a concrete structure. The impact threw Riley into another concrete structure, the news release said. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Riley was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

