18-year-old man arrested in connection with Northside shooting

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:15:38-04

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting over the weekend on Tucson's north side.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near North Geronimo Avenue and East Kelso Street, west of North First Avenue, shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

On Monday, 18-year-old Mikel Clarke was arrested in connection to the shooting on suspicion of discharging a firearm within city limits, and prohibited possessor.

The investigation is ongoing.

