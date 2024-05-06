18-year-old man arrested in connection with Northside shooting

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting over the weekend on Tucson's north side.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near North Geronimo Avenue and East Kelso Street, west of North First Avenue, shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

On Monday, 18-year-old Mikel Clarke was arrested in connection to the shooting on suspicion of discharging a firearm within city limits, and prohibited possessor.

The investigation is ongoing.