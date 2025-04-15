Watch Now
18-year-old driver flips car avoiding javelina in Sahuarita

Santa Rita Fire District
An 18-year-old driver flipped his car in Sahuarita after attempting to avoid a squadron of javelina Monday night.

According to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District, units were dispatched to the area of Quail Cross Blvd and Old Nogales Highway, where they found the driver's car on its top.

The driver said he lost control of his vehicle after seeing the javelina and veered off the roadway, rolling his car into the brush and mesquite trees.

The driver had a minor scratch on his arm and refused treatment and transport after being evaluated by emergency crews.

