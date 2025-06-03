18-year-old charged with aggravated assault following alleged shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 18-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault after a 17-year-old girl was shot Monday morning on Tucson's south side, according to Tucson police.

TPD says officers responded to reports of the teen victim with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of West Aviation Drive, near South 7th Avenue and East Ajo Way, around 11 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say.

Suspect Johnathan Watts, 18, remained at the scene. Police say he has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

KGUN 9 will update this article if more information becomes available.