17-year-old facing charges for smuggling 14 migrants near Rico Rico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old was arrested will be facing charges after being found smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Wednesday, March 8, agents stopped a vehicle near Rico Rico, Ariz.
A total of 14 migrants were found inside the vehicle, along with the driver and passenger.
The driver, a 17-year-old, faces criminal charges, writes Chief Modlin.
A driver and passenger fled on foot from an SUV after Tucson Sector agents pulled behind it in Rico Rico, AZ, last Wednesday. Agents discovered 14 migrants crowded inside. The driver and passenger, also migrants, were later arrested.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 15, 2023
The 17-year-old driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/n9kQ96FoDS
