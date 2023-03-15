Watch Now
17-year-old facing charges for smuggling 14 migrants near Rico Rico

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old was arrested will be facing charges after being found smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, March 8, agents stopped a vehicle near Rico Rico, Ariz.

A total of 14 migrants were found inside the vehicle, along with the driver and passenger.

The driver, a 17-year-old, faces criminal charges, writes Chief Modlin.

