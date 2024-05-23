17-year-old runaway arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, assault

Tucson Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with several crimes committed in May, including third-degree burglary, auto theft, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault.

The teen first became a person of interest after a black Kia Sedan was stolen from an apartment complex at 6340 S. Santa Clara Ave on May 9, according to a social media post from Tucson Police Department. The vehicle was located on Tucson's south side on May 11. Pima County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop the Sedan, but the driver fled and the eventually abandoned the vehicle, the news release said.

PCSD identified the suspected driver as the 17 year old, who was listed as a runaway and known to be armed, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the post said.

The teen was subsequently identified as a suspect in a home invasion on May 14, the post said. Suspects forced their way into an apartment near South Mission Road in the early morning hours.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a tan tactical vest and armed with a pistol, the post said. The victims, an adult female and two children, were not injured. Several TPD officers and specialized units were enlisted the locate and arrest the teen.

The teen was found later in the day in a vehicle near South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road. Tucson Police SWAT stopped the vehicle and arrested him.

Police found the tactical vest and handgun inside the vehicle. They learned that the vest was taken from the stolen Kia, the post said. Detectives discovered the teen had uploaded several pictures of himself standing on top of the stolen vehicle while wearing the stolen vest and armed with the pistol.