162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard promotes commander to brigadier general

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard honored the promotion of its wing commander to brigadier general in a ceremony Sunday at the Morris Air National Guard Base, Arizona Air National Guard says.

Jeffrey L. Butler accepted command of the 162nd Wing in April 2020 from Brig. Gen. Andrew MacDonald. Butler was the vice commander under MacDonald September 2017.

In 1988, Butler started his career in the military after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He attended undergraduate pilot training, where he moved up to the position of F-16 pilot serving in multiple operational, combat, and training assignments. In 1996, Butler joined the wing.

With the ongoing pandemic, the 162nd Wing didn't hold an accepting command ceremony in spring. While following social distancing guidelines, the wing held an outdoor ceremony today, limiting guests to family and distinguished guests. The ceremony was live-streamed.