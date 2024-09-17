16-year-old driver whose truck rolled over in Marana dies in hospital

The 16-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that rolled over in Marana last week died from his injuries on Sunday.

Marana Police and Northwest Fire crews responded to reports of a truck rollover at 7:44 p.m. on Sept. 10, in the area of the Interstate 10 Frontage Road near Mile Post 233, according to a news release from Marana Police Department.

The driver was transported to Banner UAMC Main Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were in the car, but did not sustain serious injuries, the news release said.

The driver was headed southeast along the frontage road, when the truck left the roadway and rolled down an embankment. No other vehicles were involved, the news release said.

There was no indication of impairment at the time of the collision.

The injured driver remained in the hospital until Sunday, Sept. 15, when he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.