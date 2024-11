TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced a 16-year-old male died after a serious injury collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Broadway and Wilmot on Halloween night.

TPD determined that the Dodge Journey was attempting to turn left from Wilmot Road onto Broadway when it collided with the Honda.

TPD said the Honda was traveling northbound on Wilmot when it hit the Dodge and struck a traffic signal pole.

