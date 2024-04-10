16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death on Tucson's north side

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alex Junior Medina on Tucson's north side.

Medina was found shot in his car with a teenage female, who was not injured, in the 1200 block of West Miracle Mile on April 3. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Detectives found that Medina had planned to meet someone near Jacobs Park that night, in the 1000 block of West Lind Street. That is where the shooting took place, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Through forensic evidence, detectives obtained search warrants that were carried out on April 9, the news release said. Investigators contacted and identified the 16-year-old male through those searches. After processing additional evidence, they arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.