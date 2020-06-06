16 displaced after southside apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire on the southside Saturday afternoon.

TFD says crews were called out to the area of 3500 block of S. 12th Avenue around 12:22 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, crews reported fire coming from the first floor that was spreading to the second floor and attic space, according to TFD,

Crews immediately pulled a hose line to the first floor to begin extinguishing the fire and search for any occupants, while a second crew was called to the second floor to perform the same tasks.

TFD says all residents were able to safely evacuate the apartment.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained within 22 minutes of arrival.

Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to assist six adults and seven children who were displaced from three units.

Volunteers will provide the residents with emergency needs.

TFD says the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.