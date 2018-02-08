157 new emoji are coming

TUCSON, Ariz. - Are you ready for more ways to express yourself without saying a word?

Get ready for 157 new emojis.

The Unicode Consortium is the non-profit group that sets global standards for emoji announced the new that will be available later this year, according to CNN Money.

The new emoji include new hairstyles, hot face, cold face, party face, a cupcake, a kangaroo and new activities like lacrosse, sewing, knitting, and skateboarding.

After Unicode releases their guidelines, Apple and Google design versions for their platforms.

Expect to be able to use the new emoji later this year.