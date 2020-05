TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone in Oro Valley may be a big lottery winner this week.

Arizona lottery spokesperson says a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Oro Valley. The winner purchased the ticket at the Circle K on the corner of La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 38, 58, 59, 64, 68 with Powerball number 21 and Power Play number 3.

The winning ticket in Oro Valley matched four out of those five numbers, as well as the Powerballl number.