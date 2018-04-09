150 Guardsmen expected to arrive at AZ border this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - One hundred fifty National Guardsmen are expected to arrive at the Southern Border this week.

KGUN9 learned today that an important call is expected to take place that will include Governor Ducey, Sheriff Napier. and Sheriff Estrada discussing logistics.

In the past Guardsmen have worked building parts of the border fence or creating roads.

Now their work is expected to revolve around surveillance or staffing observation posts.

They are also expected to stay clear of face to face law enforcement to free more border patrol agents for work in the field.

After the conference call, Guardsmen are expected to arrive anytime this week.

 

 

 

