15-year-old suspect charged with aggravated assault after alleged fight on bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 15-year-old female suspect is in custody with multiple felony aggravated assault charges after an alleged fight on a bus Wednesday, followed by an incident with multiple officers near Armory Park downtown, according to Tucson Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 9, TPD officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Ronstadt Transit Center in downtown Tucson, 215 E. Congress St. Officers found a 19-year-old woman there with a cut to her face.

According to TPD, both young women were armed with knives during the alleged fight. Officers located the 15-year-old suspect near Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave. TPD says a uniformed patrol sergeant was injured with a cut on his forehead and scratches while he apprehended her. Two additional officers were scratched and spat on while she was taken into custody.

Officers have determined the suspect had an active warrant for assault in Maricopa County and that she is a runaway under the care of the Department of Child Safety.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Pima County Jail Adult Complex with the following felony charges:



Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Assault Causing Temporary but Substantial Disfigurement

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer (4 counts)

Prior to being booked into the jail, she was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and jail clearance.

The 19-year-old was taken to Banner-University Medical Center. TPD says her injuries were non-life-threatening. No officers were transported to receive medical care.