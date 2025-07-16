Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15-year-old arrested in connection with suspected explosives found in Sahuarita

Police
Police
Posted

A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the suspected explosives found in Sahuarita in June.

Officers located multiple devices that appeared to be explosive on June 13 and June 20, according to a news release from Sahuarita Police Department. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded to each incident, rendering each device safe.

On July 16, after weeks of investigation, detectives arrested the 15-year-old Sahuarita resident on suspicion of weapons misconduct, misconduct with simulated explosives and destruction of a protected plant.

The investigation is ongoing.

