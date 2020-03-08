14th annual 'Fords on Fourth' returns to historic Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association partnered with the Southern Arizona Mustang Club to host the 14th annual Fords on Fourth.

The event is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from 4th Avenue between 8th Street and University Boulevard.

The Southern Arizona Mustang Club is the worlds oldest Mustang club dedicated to restoring and preserving Ford Mustangs.

Fords on Fourth is Southern Arizona's largest all Ford show held every Spring on Fourth Avenue.

SAMC says the 2020 show will benefit two local charities.