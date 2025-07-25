14-year-old girl shot and killed in alleged robbery-gone-wrong on Southwest side

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in a robbery gone wrong on Tucson's southwest side Thursday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police. The girl and a 13-year-old male were allegedly in a stolen Hyundai Sonata, when they pulled up on a 19-year-old walking home from work near South Oak Tree Drive and West Sauvignon Drive in Midvale Park.

The 13-year-old allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to rob the 19-year-old at gunpoint. The victim complied, but was also able to pull out his own gun, firing at the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in the Sonata and the victim reported the shooting at around 10:15 p.m. He was uninjured during the altercation.

Tucson Police located the stolen vehicle and found the 14-year-old girl inside with gunshot trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old driver eventually showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that he was the second suspect involved in the attempted robbery.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Once he was medically cleared, he was charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and first-degree felony murder.

The investigation is ongoing.