13-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Marana elementary school

A 13-year-old was arrested on Monday after it was discovered the student brought a gun to Gladden Farms Elementary School in Marana on Friday, March 28.

According to a news release from Marana Police, the department received a call at 6 a.m. on Monday from a parent who found a gun in their child's backpack.

Following an investigation, the 13-year-old admitted to allegedly stealing the gun from a third party. The student then allegedly brought it to the school and showed it to other students both on and off campus after school hours, the news release said.

Once the parent found out, that parent found the gun in the backpack and called Marana Police.

The student was arrested on suspicion of minor in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct with a firearm, misconduct involving weapons and theft of a firearm.

