13 migrants found in truck with fake license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Station agents stopped a truck with fake license plates and a large group of migrants, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, agents stopped a pickup truck near Douglas, Ariz.

Chief Modlin says two children were among the group of 13 migrants.

Douglas Station agents stopped a #PickUp truck with fake license plates after suspected migrants were seen entering it near Douglas, AZ, Wednesday. Thirteen migrants were arrested, including two small children crammed dangerously into the cab with no regard for their safety. pic.twitter.com/zOhHQCFDXI — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 12, 2023

A field training unit from Ajo Station arrested four people, according to Chief Modlin.

The Unit found the SUV Tuesday evening, on FR-1, writes Chief Modlin.

While investing the vehicle, agents noticed a foot underneath a blanket.

A total of three migrants were arrested, along with a U.S. citizen who was driving the SUV.

Great work from our new agents! #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/TYAuv20Pqb — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 13, 2023