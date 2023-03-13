Watch Now
13 migrants found in truck with fake license plates

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 13, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Station agents stopped a truck with fake license plates and a large group of migrants, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, agents stopped a pickup truck near Douglas, Ariz.

Chief Modlin says two children were among the group of 13 migrants.

A field training unit from Ajo Station arrested four people, according to Chief Modlin.

The Unit found the SUV Tuesday evening, on FR-1, writes Chief Modlin.

While investing the vehicle, agents noticed a foot underneath a blanket.

A total of three migrants were arrested, along with a U.S. citizen who was driving the SUV.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

