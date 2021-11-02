12-year-old raises $4,000+ for Afghan refugees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When 12-year-old Ayden Barry heard that refugees from Afghanistan would be coming to Tucson, he asked his parents how he could help.

Barry, who had helped with food drives in the past, decided he could do one to help refugees new to town.

Barry has autism and was not as outgoing when he was younger. His parents said that his decision to do something like this shows how far he has come.

"I was like those refugees probably need help they don't have materials," Barry said. "So, I was like let's start a drive."

He raised over $4,000 during the drive and bought everything from food to crayons. They focused on supplies that would help kids.

They brought the supplies to Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik's office. Kozachik has been collecting supplies to for local groups in town.

"Ayden is the poster child for compassion and that is what this community is about," Kozachik said. "The donations that Ayden and the rest of the community are putting forward are really demonstrating the city of Tucson is full of compassion, the city of Tucson welcomes them here, and we want to help you get settled and become a member of the community."

Barry said that helping out is something anyone can do.

"Don't be afraid to help out. Always help if you can," Barry said. "If you want to help out, you can. No one is holding you back."

If you are interested in helping out, you can bring goods to the Ward 6 Council Office from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday.

